We're based in the heart of Cardiff. For your sat nav our postcode is: CF10 2EQ

By Road

From the west: Leave the M4 motorway at Junction 33 A4232.

From the east: Leave the M4 motorway at Junction 29.

By Rail

On the Main South Wales to London railway line - alight at Cardiff Central Station. From the Valleys, alight at Cardiff Queen Street Station. The Arena is just a few minutes walk from both stations.

By Bus

Head to the centre of Cardiff. Motorpoint Arena is just a few minutes walk from Cardiff Central train station.

By air

Cardiff International Airport is only 30mins drive from the city centre.

Take a look at the map on Getting Here for more directions.